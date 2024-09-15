Diversify Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.08 Million in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 135,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of Sila Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Sila Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:SILA opened at $25.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $26.05.

Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Sila Realty Trust Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

