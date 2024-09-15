Diversify Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $516.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

