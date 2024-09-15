Diversify Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 193,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CION Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CION Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CION Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CION stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.19. CION Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78.

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.36 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 48.50%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. CION Investment’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

