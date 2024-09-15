Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Shares Purchased by Mills Wealth Advisors LLC

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises 2.0% of Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $267,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:DFEV opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $610.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.88.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

