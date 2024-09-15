Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI) Short Interest Up 129.7% in August

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a growth of 129.7% from the August 15th total of 27,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digihost Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digihost Technology stock. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Vima LLC owned about 0.10% of Digihost Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Digihost Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DGHI opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 5.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. Digihost Technology has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Digihost Technology ( NASDAQ:DGHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. Digihost Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.99% and a negative net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digihost Technology will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Digihost Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Digihost Technology Company Profile

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Cryptocurrency Mining, Sales of Energy, and Colocation Services segments. It also mines for cryptocurrency; and supplies energy from power plants. Digihost Technology Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

