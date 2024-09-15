Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,502 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $523,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $375,000. Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 218.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $172.42 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.08 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $231.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

