Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 71,577 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,931,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,577 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 1.15% of Douglas Emmett worth $25,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,446,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,977,000 after purchasing an additional 164,754 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 319,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 90,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of DEI stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $16.81. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $245.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently -245.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DEI shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.