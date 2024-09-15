Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 232,238 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,333,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,238 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $258,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 375.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,289,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966,821 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $988,852,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,714,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,014,000 after buying an additional 118,894 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ferguson by 589.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,619,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,570 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ferguson by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,104,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,846,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Ferguson Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $193.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.13. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.21. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $147.62 and a 12-month high of $225.63.

Ferguson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.