Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,194 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,052,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,194 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.93% of Bank OZK worth $43,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at $723,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Stock Performance

NASDAQ OZK opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.39 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bank OZK

About Bank OZK

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.