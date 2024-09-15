Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,585,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 201,258 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $36,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,588,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,067,000 after purchasing an additional 106,098 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of UGI by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 332,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 173,039 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,541,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 177,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

UGI opened at $24.02 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.58 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. UGI had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -365.84%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

