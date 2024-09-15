Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Purchases 81,395 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,201,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,395 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $76,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.6 %

Citigroup stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.33.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.