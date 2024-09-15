Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $94.80 Million Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,967,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,139 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.37% of Ciena worth $94,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 339.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $130,962.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $130,962.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,269.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIEN. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James downgraded Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.15.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $56.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.85. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $63.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Ciena had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

