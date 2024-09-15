Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,716 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Stifel Financial worth $30,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 1,818.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 22,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SF. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.40.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SF opened at $85.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $54.81 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.68.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

About Stifel Financial

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.