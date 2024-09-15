Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55,431 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of Humana worth $301,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Humana by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock opened at $321.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $364.11 and its 200 day moving average is $346.85.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Humana from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Humana

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.