Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.500- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Delta Air Lines also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 2.000-2.000 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.52.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of DAL opened at $45.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $53.86. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 8.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

