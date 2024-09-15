DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

DBVT opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a market cap of $70.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.68. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.02.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 638.21% and a negative return on equity of 74.41%. The company had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DBV Technologies stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

