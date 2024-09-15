Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Lowered to $55.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $86.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.57.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

PLAY stock opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 2.14. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.74.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $557.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.65 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Darin Harper purchased 13,438 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $521,125.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,490.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,768,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,154 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $72,730,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,005,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,943,000 after acquiring an additional 736,345 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 104.7% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,767,000 after purchasing an additional 626,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $31,300,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.