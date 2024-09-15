Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 526 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VST. Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its stake in Vistra by 470.0% during the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,769,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,511 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vistra by 9,668.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,940,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,015 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $77,523,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,128,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,006,000 after buying an additional 1,754,223 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,192,000 after buying an additional 995,748 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vistra in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

Vistra Stock Performance

VST opened at $85.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.90 and a 200 day moving average of $79.35. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.37%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

