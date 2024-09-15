Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 5,000 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $7,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,557,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 835,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,037,000 after purchasing an additional 35,336 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 66.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 617,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,934,000 after purchasing an additional 246,442 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 526,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,998,000 after purchasing an additional 85,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 499,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,029,000 after purchasing an additional 132,833 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $209.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.04 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBOE. Barclays boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,676.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total transaction of $466,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,676.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,654,822. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

