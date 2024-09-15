Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 4,270 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $394.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $417.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $371.71 and its 200 day moving average is $381.51.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $414.11.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

