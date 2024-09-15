Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 208,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4,460.2% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 134,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 131,441 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ONEOK by 2,643.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,066 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.0 %

OKE opened at $91.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Tudor Pickering raised ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.92.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

