Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,260,562,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,049,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,078,000 after purchasing an additional 813,311 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,782,000 after purchasing an additional 642,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $314,449,000 after purchasing an additional 522,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.7 %

SYK opened at $370.25 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $374.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $342.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.