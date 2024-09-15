Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,780 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 24,505 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $72.48 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.28 billion, a PE ratio of 116.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average of $70.94.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

