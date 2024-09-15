Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 27,529 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 131.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $35,731,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,710,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,433,000 after purchasing an additional 150,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 270,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,680,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBIX opened at $122.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.59. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.63 and a 12-month high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $139,527.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,860,621.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,332.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,554.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $139,527.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,047 shares in the company, valued at $17,860,621.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,798 shares of company stock worth $10,676,096. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

