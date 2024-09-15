Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,184 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned 0.06% of Campbell Soup worth $7,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 9,867 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 217,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 14,459 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CPB stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $52.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.92.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

