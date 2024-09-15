Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 10,440 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $558,460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,418,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,268 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $131,456,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 7,837.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,120,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,133,000 after purchasing an additional 485,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MET opened at $76.19 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.91 and a twelve month high of $79.34. The company has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.54.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

