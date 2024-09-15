CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberDragon Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.53 billion and $2.14 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CyberDragon Gold alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000083 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About CyberDragon Gold

CyberDragon Gold was first traded on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 73,818,480,973 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.

[Telegram](https://t.me/binaryxGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/bnx)[Medium](https://binary-x.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://game.binaryx.pro/#/whitepaper)”

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberDragon Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberDragon Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberDragon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberDragon Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.