Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives $65.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CUBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $56.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Hovde Group cut shares of Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

In related news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.53 per share, for a total transaction of $113,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,504 shares in the company, valued at $6,579,267.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $2,508,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth $4,266,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 208.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $1,333,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 252.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,185,000 after acquiring an additional 181,819 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBI opened at $48.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.29. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $198.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

