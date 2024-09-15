Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Short Interest Up 113.1% in August

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, an increase of 113.1% from the August 15th total of 68,700 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curis

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRIS. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in Curis in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,656 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 795.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 108,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 96,256 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of Curis by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Curis by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Curis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Curis Stock Up 9.4 %

Curis stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44. Curis has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.33.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 468.18% and a negative return on equity of 327.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Curis will post -6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Curis

(Get Free Report)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.