Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Position Raised by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,503,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 4,097.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,524,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,617,000 after buying an additional 2,464,094 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at $221,573,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 18,200.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,651,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,432 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 95.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,578,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,536 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $118.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.82. The company has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $120.31.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.53.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

