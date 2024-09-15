Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.47.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a report on Friday, September 6th.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.6 %
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -317.86%.
About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.
