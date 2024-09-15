Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.47.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$15.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 0.94. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -317.86%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.