Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,900 shares, an increase of 121.6% from the August 15th total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIK. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 194,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 75,404 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Price Performance

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.07. 479,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,783. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.19.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

