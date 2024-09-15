Crane (NYSE:CR) Stock Holdings Increased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,342 shares during the period. Crane accounts for 1.2% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.22% of Crane worth $17,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 193,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,087,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 33,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 126,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,913,000 after purchasing an additional 62,613 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter worth $951,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Crane by 70.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after buying an additional 31,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Price Performance

Shares of Crane stock opened at $152.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.96. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $82.57 and a fifty-two week high of $162.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Crane’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crane from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crane

Crane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.