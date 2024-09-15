CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,829 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $11,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 4,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 36,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CSGP. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $78.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 108.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.27.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

