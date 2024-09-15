CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,096,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in CoStar Group by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 80,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares in the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 23,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 165,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 16,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $78.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.92 and its 200-day moving average is $82.27. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

