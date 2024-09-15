Cosmos Trading 14.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 15th. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $1.65 billion and approximately $55.62 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00007052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00041090 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00014289 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

