Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,492 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $9,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 477.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.80.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

