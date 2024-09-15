Contrasting BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) & Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) and BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Loop Industries has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLargo has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Loop Industries and BioLargo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loop Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A BioLargo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Loop Industries and BioLargo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loop Industries -14,713.74% -118.35% -82.70% BioLargo -16.53% -58.35% -32.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.9% of Loop Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BioLargo shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Loop Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of BioLargo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Loop Industries and BioLargo”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loop Industries $150,000.00 463.50 -$21.09 million ($0.44) -3.32 BioLargo $12.23 million 5.97 -$3.50 million ($0.03) -8.10

BioLargo has higher revenue and earnings than Loop Industries. BioLargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loop Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BioLargo beats Loop Industries on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc., a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks. Its polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET resins for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including textiles, clothing, and apparel. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Terrebonne, Canada.

About BioLargo

BioLargo, Inc. invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation. The company provides full-service environmental engineering services. BioLargo, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Westminster, California.

