Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the August 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.9 days.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

Constellation Software stock traded up $46.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,157.00. 854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,084.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,866.05. The firm has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of $1,922.30 and a 52 week high of $3,423.95.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $22.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 78.00% and a net margin of 6.47%.

Constellation Software Announces Dividend

Constellation Software Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 16.11%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

