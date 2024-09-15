CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

CONMED has a payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CONMED to earn $4.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

CONMED Price Performance

NYSE:CNMD opened at $75.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.46. CONMED has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $117.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.39 million. CONMED had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CONMED from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CONMED from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CONMED from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Stories

