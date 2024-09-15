Condor Capital Management Invests $196,000 in GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPATU)

Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPATU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPATU. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in GP-Act III Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in GP-Act III Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $11,890,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in GP-Act III Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $18,807,000.

GP-Act III Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GPATU opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.07. GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

About GP-Act III Acquisition

GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as GP Investments Acquisition Corp. II and changed its name to GP-Act III Acquisition Corp.

