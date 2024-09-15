Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Short Interest Up 20.2% in August

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 330,800 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the August 15th total of 275,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Concrete Pumping Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 109,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,038. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $309.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $9.15.
Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $109.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Concrete Pumping will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on BBCP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. William Blair cut Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.
Concrete Pumping Company Profile
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.
