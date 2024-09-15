Comparing Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) & Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA)

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) and Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and Zura Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aligos Therapeutics -1,100.48% -110.59% -63.90% Zura Bio N/A -28.83% -22.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aligos Therapeutics and Zura Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aligos Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zura Bio 0 1 4 0 2.80

Valuation and Earnings

Aligos Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 406.76%. Zura Bio has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 318.92%. Given Aligos Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aligos Therapeutics is more favorable than Zura Bio.

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and Zura Bio”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aligos Therapeutics $7.97 million 145.10 -$87.68 million ($1.28) -11.56 Zura Bio N/A N/A -$69.24 million N/A N/A

Zura Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aligos Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.4% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Zura Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Zura Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Aligos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zura Bio has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zura Bio beats Aligos Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aligos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company also develops ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is completed Phase 1b clinical trial to treat chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-125755, a siRNA drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of CHB. In addition, it develops ALG-097558, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of coronavirus. The company has entered into license and research collaboration agreement with Merck to discover, research, optimize, and develop oligonucleotides directed against a NASH; license agreement with Emory University to provide hepatitis B virus capsid assembly modulator technology; license agreement with Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize products containing oligonucleotides targeting hepatitis B virus genome; and research, licensing, and commercialization agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven to develop coronavirus protease inhibitors. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Zura Bio

(Get Free Report)

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.