Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $18.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.16.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.
