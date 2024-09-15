Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 270,600 shares, a growth of 98.1% from the August 15th total of 136,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.43. 61,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,731. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $18.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

