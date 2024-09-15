Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 118,279 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $901,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 86,468 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.55 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

