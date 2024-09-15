Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 125.5% from the August 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STK. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of STK opened at $32.10 on Friday. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.21.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Announces Dividend

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

