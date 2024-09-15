Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.02

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.02 and traded as high as C$4.76. Collective Mining shares last traded at C$4.72, with a volume of 50,230 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNL. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Collective Mining from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Ventum Financial raised their price target on Collective Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.70 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.25 price objective on Collective Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.02. The stock has a market cap of C$322.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In related news, Director Ari B. Sussman acquired 25,000 shares of Collective Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,500.00. In other news, Director Ari B. Sussman acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.10 per share, with a total value of C$77,500.00. Also, insider Pasquale Dicapo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$325,000.00. Insiders acquired 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $418,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

