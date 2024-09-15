Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Sells 894 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $195.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $201.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

