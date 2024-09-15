Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Sells 6,919 Shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,919 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $734,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KNGZ opened at $33.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.83. First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (KNGZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a sector-neutral US large-cap index selected and weighted based on dividend history and yield. KNGZ was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

